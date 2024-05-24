Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.94 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,004 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $34.24. 159,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,678,734. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,085,652 shares of company stock worth $2,892,832,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.