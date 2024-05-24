Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Trading Down 53.5%

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Free Report) was down 53.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 21,367,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,736% from the average daily volume of 366,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Goldstone Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -215.00 and a beta of 0.05.

About Goldstone Resources

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri project; and 90% interest in the Homase project located in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold Project in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

