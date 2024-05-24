Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Up 7.3%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 914,797 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,329,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Humacyte Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humacyte

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Humacyte by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 126.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 52,980 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

