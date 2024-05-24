Insider Buying: Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8) Insider Purchases 199,998 Shares of Stock

Battery Age Minerals Ltd (ASX:BM8 – Get Free Report) insider David Pevcic acquired 199,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$27,999.72 ($18,666.48).
David Pevcic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 16th, David Pevcic acquired 290,834 shares of Battery Age Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$34,027.58 ($22,685.05).
