Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.88. 6,618,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 47,653,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

The company has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 122,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,409,426 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $121,205,000 after buying an additional 225,384 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

