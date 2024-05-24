Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.
Inter Parfums Stock Performance
NASDAQ IPAR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IPAR
Inter Parfums Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inter Parfums
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.