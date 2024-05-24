Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $119.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.71 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

