King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,038 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 953,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.08. 186,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,161. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.05 and its 200-day moving average is $121.39. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.