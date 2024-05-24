Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 198,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 128,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. The firm has a market cap of C$18.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.67.

About Maple Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.