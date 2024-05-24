National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPJ) Plans $1.25 Interim Dividend

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NABPJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, May 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 1.248 per share on Sunday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
