National Grid plc (LON:NG) Increases Dividend to GBX 39.12 Per Share

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 39.12 ($0.50) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid stock opened at GBX 1,005 ($12.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. The company has a market capitalization of £37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,634.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 918 ($11.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,181 ($15.01). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,066.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,047.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.89) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($16.90) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

