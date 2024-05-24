Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Old Republic International worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Old Republic International by 1,069.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,022.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Therace Risch purchased 6,086 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,086 shares in the company, valued at $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $101,445.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,022.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ORI opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

