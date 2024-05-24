Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Director Joseph V. Popolo Buys 28,354 Shares

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Popolo bought 28,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,414.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,312,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,071.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ondas Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 34,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.14.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Ondas
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
