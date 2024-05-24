Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Director Joseph V. Popolo Buys 28,354 Shares

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Popolo bought 28,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $20,414.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,312,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,071.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 34,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.14.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 108.29% and a negative net margin of 307.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ondas by 53.8% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ondas by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 196,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

