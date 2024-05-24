Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

ORAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of ORAN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 39,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,915. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Orange by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,642,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 620,438 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orange in the third quarter worth about $3,437,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Orange by 544.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,550 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth about $3,132,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 15.3% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 245,958 shares during the last quarter.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

