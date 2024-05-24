PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

