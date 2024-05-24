Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Autoliv by 269.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $124.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.66 and a 52-week high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

