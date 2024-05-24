Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,178 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS opened at $146.25 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.12 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.95 and its 200-day moving average is $175.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.51.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,011. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

