Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sara Kelly Sells 250 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $19,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sara Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $22,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $23,157.50.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.47. 1,073,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,182,246. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,154 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 9.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 141,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $52,112,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 328,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

