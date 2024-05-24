The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 253.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

