The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Decreased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Trade Desk by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 82,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 50,684 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,441 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,622 shares in the company, valued at $91,890,730.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 66,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $5,767,691.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,890,730.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock worth $39,915,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.53. 336,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 231.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.57. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $97.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.01.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

