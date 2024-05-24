Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22.
Titan Machinery Price Performance
NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $435.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Titan Machinery
Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.
