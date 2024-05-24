Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22.

NASDAQ:TITN traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,404. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $435.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

