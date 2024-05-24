Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 65,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %
WYNN stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
