Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 65,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $112.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.94.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

