Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,000.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $366.35 and a 52-week high of $1,064.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $893.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $702.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.8% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

