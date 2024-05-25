Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.300–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.0 million-$77.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.8 million.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Domo has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $265.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOMO shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David R. Jolley sold 12,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,056 shares of company stock worth $1,911,367. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

