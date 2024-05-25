Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $815.00 and last traded at $812.18. Approximately 842,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,983,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $802.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $767.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $765.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $692.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.