EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 103.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $180.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.47 and its 200-day moving average is $270.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.44 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.65.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

