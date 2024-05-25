Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.790-16.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.2 billion-$16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.1 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.800-1.850 EPS.

Intuit Stock Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $676.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $634.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $620.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

