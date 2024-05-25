Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $635.60 and last traded at $636.88. 494,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,235,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $640.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

Netflix Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $607.60 and its 200-day moving average is $548.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

