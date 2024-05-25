NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,160.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.49.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $893.19 and its 200-day moving average is $702.95. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $366.35 and a 52-week high of $1,064.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,190.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.2% in the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $12,621,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

