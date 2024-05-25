PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after purchasing an additional 263,659 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,919,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,988,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 548.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,577 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,995,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $105.15 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $111.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.86.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

