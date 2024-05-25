Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 2Xideas AG bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,968,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,548,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Revvity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

Revvity Price Performance

RVTY stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

