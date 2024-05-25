Shires Income Plc (SHRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shires Income Stock Performance
LON:SHRS opened at GBX 246 ($3.13) on Friday. Shires Income has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The company has a market cap of £102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.57 and a beta of 0.84.
Shires Income Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shires Income
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.