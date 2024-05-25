Shires Income Plc (SHRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 4th

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This is a boost from Shires Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shires Income Stock Performance

LON:SHRS opened at GBX 246 ($3.13) on Friday. Shires Income has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.43). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 228.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 222.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51. The company has a market cap of £102.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Shires Income Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

