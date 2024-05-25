Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 61,231,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 894% from the average session volume of 6,161,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

