Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DOC. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

