BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Short Interest Up 619.7% in March

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 619.7% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BAIYU Stock Performance

Shares of BYU stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.35. BAIYU has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.43.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

