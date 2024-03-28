Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) PT Lowered to $4.00

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. Bitcoin Depot has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 14,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $35,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

