Digital Media Solutions (DMSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMSL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Friday, March 29th.

Digital Media Solutions Stock Up 15.1 %

DMSL stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

