IFG Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.61 and a 200-day moving average of $167.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.22 and a 52-week high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

