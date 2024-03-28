iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,887,000 after purchasing an additional 40,925 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $247.66 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.80 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.86.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

