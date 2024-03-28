LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5547 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.
LifeMD Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of LFMDP stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.
About LifeMD
