Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Increases By 1,877.6%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, an increase of 1,877.6% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $2.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $4.14.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.