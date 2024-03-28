Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $296.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.38 and a 200 day moving average of $274.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $226.68 and a one year high of $297.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.
SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,664 shares of company stock worth $13,189,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
