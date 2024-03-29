Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 35,017 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DB. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $44,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $104,000. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
NYSE DB opened at $15.77 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
