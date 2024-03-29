Sapna Shah Buys 20,000 Shares of BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Stock

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) insider Sapna Shah purchased 20,000 shares of BioPharma Credit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,197.90).

BioPharma Credit Trading Down 1.0 %

BPCR opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.21. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.98 ($0.01). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.

BioPharma Credit Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. BioPharma Credit’s payout ratio is 5,384.62%.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

