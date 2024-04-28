O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $1,212.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,106.31.

ORLY opened at $1,043.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,097.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,016.19. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

