Signaturefd LLC Sells 59 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,402,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.93.

NYSE EPAM opened at $237.75 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

