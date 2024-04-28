Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,095 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 309.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $51.69 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

