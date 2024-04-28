abrdn plc Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

abrdn plc bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

