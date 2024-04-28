Avion Wealth Sells 2,467 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,889,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average is $158.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

