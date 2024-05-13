Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 13,529 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Nano Dimension by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

NNDM stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $499.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.52.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 96.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $14.45 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

