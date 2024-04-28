Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,920 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 28,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 10,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,889,146. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $179.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

